Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
June 29 Aldridge Minerals Inc
* Aldridge announces results of annual shareholders meeting and provides a corporate update
* Aldridge Minerals - Co advised by Orion Fund that Orion will not exercise anti-dilution rights in connection with co's $5 million private placement
* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Orion now owns less than 10% of company's outstanding shares
* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Orion no longer maintains anti-dilution rights or a right to nominate an individual to Aldridge board
* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Robert Bell, who was Orion's nominee, has resigned as a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Roche, others expanding into digital devices (Adds details about push to connect medical devices)
MUMBAI, June 30 India's greatest tax reform - replacing an array of provincial duties with a nationwide goods and services tax - is transforming the logistics industry in a country where moving stuff around is notoriously difficult to do, executives say.