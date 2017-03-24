BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 Aldridge Minerals Inc:
* Aldridge reports year-end 2016 financial results and provides a corporate update
* Aldridge Minerals - believes that cash, cash equivalents at December 31, 2016 are sufficient for projected activities and spending through mid-Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
* Hostess Brands names Andrew Jacobs chief commercial officer