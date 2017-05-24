BRIEF-Epizyme announces tazemetostat granted orphan drug designation
Epizyme announces tazemetostat granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma
May 24 BRS Resources Ltd
* Aleanna Resources receives natural gas production approval in italy
* Final approvals on production concession application for gradizza natural gas field development
* Aleanna expects final production concession decree by late summer and anticipates production start-up before end of year
BRS is active in Italy through its ownership in Aleanna
Determine Inc files for potential common stock offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
PARIS, June 21 Mauritania Airlines has ordered one Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner, the companies said at the Paris Airshow.