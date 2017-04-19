BRIEF-TG Therapeutics provides additional data from early-stage cancer drug study
* Tg therapeutics - triple combination of tg-1101, tgr-1202 and bendamustine was generally well-tolerated with only gr 3/4 event >10% being neutropenia
April 19 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Says Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for vilazodone hydrochloride tablets
* Says drug indicated for treatment of major depressive disorder Source text: (bit.ly/2oMad5d) Further company coverage:
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene