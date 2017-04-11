BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
April 11 Alere Inc:
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
* Alere inc -expects to submit application for clinical laboratory improvement amendments waiver of alere binaxnow influenza a & b card 2 test for use on alere reader Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance the use of wearable devices in life science industry
* Cypressfirst says it continues to believe that Cypress Semiconductor board needs further change - SEC filing