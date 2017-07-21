FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Alere Inc enters into purchase agreement with Siemens Diagnostics ​‍​
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 21, 2017 / 5:02 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Alere Inc enters into purchase agreement with Siemens Diagnostics ​‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories

* Says ‍on July 21, 2017, Alere entered into purchase agreement with Siemens Diagnostics Holding II B.V. ​‍​

* Says pursuant to agreement, co agreed to sell its unit Epocal Inc, including Epoc Blood Analysis System ("Epocal Business") - SEC filing​‍​

* Says ‍terms of transactions contemplated by Epocal purchase agreement were not otherwise publicly disclosed - SEC filing​

* Says divesting Epocal Business in connection with review by FTC, EC in relation to Abbott deal Source text: (bit.ly/2uiaUYh) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.