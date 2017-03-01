BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
March 1 Alere Inc
* Alere Inc - Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Alere - unable to file 10-K within prescribed time period because co is reviewing certain aspects of revenue recognition at Korean, Japanese locations
* Alere- Management recently became aware of information that could impact timing of certain revenue transactions in 2013, 2014, 2015, first 3 quarters of 2016
* Alere- As part of revenue recognition review, reviewing inappropriate conduct at company’s subsidiary in South Korea, Standard Diagnostics, Inc
* Alere - till revenue recognition review being conducted is not yet complete, currently expects that review will result in certain revenue adjustments
* Alere - doesn't expect misstatements to impact total amount of revenue reported related to any transaction
* Alere - correction of revenue amounts will result in a shift of revenue between accounting periods
* Alere - not yet determined if correction of misstatements to require restatement, withdraw reliance on, issued financial statements for 2013, 2014, 2015
* Alere - not yet determined if correction of misstatements to require restatement, withdraw reliance on, issued financial statements for first 3 quarters of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
June 15 Consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating some of its finances including the way it charges the government for its services, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.