BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 11 Alere Inc:
* Alere Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing
* Alere Inc says does not anticipate significant changes in results of operations for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Alere says is reviewing some previously recorded revenue transactions with distributors outside u.s. To evaluate if timing of revenue recognition was appropriate Source text (bit.ly/2ppAQ3r) Further company coverage:
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.