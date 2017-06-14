June 14 Alere Inc:

* Alere reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.80 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $588 million versus I/B/E/S view $592.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alere Inc - on june 8, coinformed by U.S. DOJ that it is closing investigation of operations at co's pain management laboratory in austin, texas

* Q1 2017 results reflect strong u.s. Sales growth driven by influenza and respiratory sales

* Alere - non-gaap adjusted ebitda was $68 million in q1 of 2017, a 40 pct decrease compared to $113 million in prior year period

* Alere - informed by U.S. DOJ that it is closing investigation without taking any action against company