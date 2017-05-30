BRIEF-Jernigan Capital announces commencement of public offering of common stock
May 30 Alere Inc
* Alere inc- entered into a fourth amendment, dated as of may 30, 2017, to secured credit agreement, dated as of june 18, 2015 - sec filing
* Alere inc- pursuant to fourth amendment, lenders under credit agreement have agreed to waive certain defaults and events of defaults Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qDyOs7) Further company coverage:
* SP PLUS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING OF 1,354,418 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)