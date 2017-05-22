May 22 Alere Inc

* Alere announces update on form 10-k and provides preliminary unaudited financial results

* Sees fy 2016 gaap loss per share $1.86 from continuing operations

* Sees q4 2016 gaap loss per share $1.41 from continuing operations

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $588 million

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $597 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.38 billion

* Says review necessary to complete 2016 annual report on form 10-k is not complete

* Alere inc - goal is to complete its review and file its 2016 annual report on form 10-k by no later than june 15, 2017