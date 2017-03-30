UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Ales Groupe SA:
* FY operating income 8.0 million euros ($8.58 million) versus 17.9 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 0.2 million euros versus 8.4 million euros year ago
* To propose not to pay dividend for 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2ofnplz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources