June 12 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings
:
* AFH - Results announcement for the year ended 31 March
2017, final and special cash dividends declaration
* FY headline earnings per share decreased by 8 pct to 53.4
cents per share for year ended 31 March 2017
* FY group's profit from operations before non-trading and
capital items has grown by 3 pct to 933 million rand
* FY operating profit from continuing operations, before
non-trading and capital items, increased by 3 pct to 933 million
rand
* Declared a final gross cash dividend of 23 cents per
ordinary share for year ended 31 March 2017
* Have declared a special dividend of 23 cents per ordinary
share for year ended 31 March 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: