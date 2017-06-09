June 9 GROUPE FNAC SA:

* ALEXANDRE BOMPARD RESIGNS AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF FNAC

* ALEXANDRE BOMPARD WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR UNTIL THE LAST QUARTER OF 2017

* BOARD ASKED APPOINTMENTS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND BOMPARD TO STUDY POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS IN TERMS OF SUCCESSION AND MAKE RECOMMENDATIONS BY JULY 17