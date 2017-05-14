BRIEF-VBI reports positive outcome from phase III pre-ind discussions with the FDA for hepatitis B vaccine
* Vbi vaccines reports positive outcome from phase iii pre-ind discussions with the fda for hepatitis b vaccine, sci-b-vac(tm)
May 14 Alexandria Medical Services Co:
* Q1 net profit EGP 4.3 million versus EGP 4 million year ago
* Q1 net revenue EGP 31.5 million versus EGP 31.1 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2pxSFxa) Further company coverage:
* Simulations plus inc - preliminary revenues for three months ended may 31, 2017, were $6.69 million, compared to $6.01 million for same period in 2016
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would halt a late-stage study of its drug to treat a type of leukemia in old patients, after seeing a "higher rate" of deaths in patients taking the drug compared to those on a placebo.