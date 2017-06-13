India eyes breakthrough on U.S. surveillance drones ahead of Modi trip
* Modi travelling to U.S. at weekend for first meeting with Trump
June 13 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - in connection with appointment as CFO, Paul Clancy will receive stock options valued about $1.2 million
* Alexion-Clancy will also receive restricted stock units valued at about $5.8 million,performance share units valued at target at about $3 million Source text: (bit.ly/2sygvtu) Further company coverage:
* Modi travelling to U.S. at weekend for first meeting with Trump
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
LONDON, June 22 European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.