UPDATE 2-South Africa raises black ownership threshold for mining firms
* Industry body says rules herald uncertainty in sector (Adds Chamber of Mines, details)
April 27 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Alexion reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.38
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.75
* Q1 revenue rose 24 percent to $870 million
* Raises FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share view $5.10 to $5.30
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion
* Increasing GAAP EPS guidance for 2017 to $2.80 to $3.20 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23, revenue view $826.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.24, revenue view $3.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Industry body says rules herald uncertainty in sector (Adds Chamber of Mines, details)
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying * Silver hits weakest in nearly four weeks, platinum at month low (Updates prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in the year, supported by data showing a strong U.S. jobs market. The losses i