BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO sees "wide bench" of possible successor candidates
June 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells journalists on the sidelines of an event in Venice:
March 22 Algon Group:
* Algon Group announces Jim Bannantine as Chairman
* Algon Group says Jim Bannantine was most recently President and CEO of Aura Minerals Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells journalists on the sidelines of an event in Venice:
TORONTO, June 16 The Canadian accused of helping Russian intelligence agents break into email accounts as part of a massive 2014 breach of Yahoo accounts may waive his right to fight a U.S. extradition request, his lawyer said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it made a final finding that exports of steel concrete reinforcing bar, or rebar, from Japan and Turkey hurt U.S. producers, ensuring that anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on the key building material stay in effect.