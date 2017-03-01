March 1 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp :

* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp announces offering of U.S. $750 million private placement notes

* Algonquin Power & Utilities-notes are of varying maturities ranging from 3 to 30 years with weighted average life to maturity of approximately 15 years

* Algonquin Power-proceeds of offering will be used to repay remaining balance of APUC's bank facility drawn on closing of acquisition of Empire District Electric

* Algonquin Power & Utilities-Liberty Utilities Co has entered into agreement for issuance of $750 million of senior unsecured private placement notes