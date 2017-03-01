BRIEF-Lonestar resources announces expanded credit facility
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million
March 1 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp :
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp announces offering of U.S. $750 million private placement notes
* Algonquin Power & Utilities-notes are of varying maturities ranging from 3 to 30 years with weighted average life to maturity of approximately 15 years
* Algonquin Power-proceeds of offering will be used to repay remaining balance of APUC's bank facility drawn on closing of acquisition of Empire District Electric
* Algonquin Power & Utilities-Liberty Utilities Co has entered into agreement for issuance of $750 million of senior unsecured private placement notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
* Seacor Marine-during audit for year ended Dec 31, 2016, material weaknesses in internal control were identified related to review, approval of manual journal entries