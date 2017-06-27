BRIEF-Otkritie FC Bank sets first coupon rate of 001RS-02 bonds
* SAYS SETS FIRST COUPON RATE OF 001RS-02 NON-CONVERTIBLE BONDS AT 0.01% PER ANNUM Source text: http://bit.ly/2tkUT4n Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 27 Algorithmia Inc:
* Files to say it raised $11.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tjZEey)
* SAYS SETS FIRST COUPON RATE OF 001RS-02 NON-CONVERTIBLE BONDS AT 0.01% PER ANNUM Source text: http://bit.ly/2tkUT4n Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dollar rallies since Bretton-Woods: http://tmsnrt.rs/2g7ph8E
NEW YORK, June 27 A golden period in global property markets appears near an end as rising interest rates and lower returns hurt performance, but the outlook for real estate remains strong, asset manager PGIM said on Tuesday.