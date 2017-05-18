UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:
* Alibaba Group announces march quarter 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - board authorizes us$6 billion stock repurchase plan
* Alibaba Group Holding - mobile maus on our China retail marketplaces reached 507 million in March, an increase of 14 million over December 2016
* Qtrly revenue was RMB38,579 million (US$5,605 million), an increase of 60 pct year-over-year
* Alibaba Group Holding - qtrly diluted earnings per ads $0.60
* Alibaba Group Holding - qtrly non-gaap earnings per ads $0.63
* Alibaba Group Holding - China retail marketplaces had 454 million annual active buyers in 12 months ended march 31, 2017, compared to 443 million
* Alibaba Group Holding - new share repurchase program replaces current program
* Alibaba - in fiscal year 2017, mobile gmv transacted on china retail marketplaces was RMB2,981 billion (US$433 billion), or 79 pct of total GMV, an increase of 49 pct
* Alibaba - in 2017, mobile revenue from china commerce retail business was RMB90,731 million (US$13,182 million), or 80 pct of china commerce retail revenue, an increase of 80 pct
* Alibaba Group Holding says number of paying customers of cloud computing business grew to 874,000 in 2017 from 513,000 as of march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources