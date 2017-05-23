BRIEF-Urbanise Com says forecasts a full year revenue of about $5 mln
* Forecasts a full year revenue of approximately $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd
* Zhejiang dongyang, a consolidated subsidiary of company, entered into drama a transfer agreement with Tmall Technology
* Zhejiang Dongyang has agreed to sell, and Tmall Technology has agreed to acquire, broadcasting rights of drama series A
* Maximum consideration for sale of broadcasting rights of drama series a shall be RMB68.4 million
* Huameng (Tianjin), a consolidated subsidiary of company, entered into drama B transfer agreement with Tmall Technology
* For drama B transfer agreement Huameng (Tianjin) agreed to sell, and Tmall Technology has agreed to acquire, broadcasting rights of drama series B
* Maximum consideration for sale of broadcasting rights of drama series b shall be RMB45.6 million, payable by Tmall Technology in cash
* expects group will realize an estimated gain of about RMB3.4 million and about RMB870,000 from drama a disposal and drama b disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forecasts a full year revenue of approximately $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.