BRIEF-Atos wins contract with GENCI
* CONTRACT AIMS TO DELIVER ONE OF MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN WORLD, PLANNED FOR END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd :
* FY revenue RMB904.6 million versus RMB 263.7 million
* Board has resolved not to recommend payment of a dividend for year ended December 31, 2016
* FY loss attributable to owners of the company RMB958.6 million versus profit of RMB 466 million Source text : (bit.ly/2mSPT4j) Further company coverage:
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed non-executive director Jabu Moleketi to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone network operator's next chairman.