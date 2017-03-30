March 30 Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd :

* FY revenue RMB904.6 million versus RMB 263.7 million

* Board has resolved not to recommend payment of a dividend for year ended December 31, 2016

* FY loss attributable to owners of the company RMB958.6 million versus profit of RMB 466 million