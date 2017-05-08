May 8 Alico Inc

* Alico, Inc. announces second quarter and six month financial results for fiscal year 2017 highlighted by $4.1 million of net income, $19.6 million of EBITDA, and $2.7 million of net cash used in operating activities for the six months of fiscal year 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.70

* Q2 total operating revenues $56.2 million versus $71.9 million