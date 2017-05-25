May 25 Alico Inc:

* Board of directors authorized a new share repurchase plan on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing

* Under this May 2017 repurchase plan, company may repurchase up to $2.0 million of its common stock from May 24, 2017 to May 24, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2qTZf03) Further company coverage: