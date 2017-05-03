BRIEF-Mandalay Resources search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
May 3 Align Technology Inc
* Align Technology announces $50 million accelerated stock repurchase program
* Align Technology Inc - repurchase of $50 million of Align's common stock part of company's $300 million stock repurchase program announced on April 28, 2016
* Align Technology Inc - Align has agreed to repurchase $50 million of its common stock through Wells Fargo, with an initial delivery of about 261,000 shares
* Align Technology - transaction is expected to be completed approximately three months from may 3, 2017 and will be funded with company's cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 The price of oil sands synthetic crude strengthened on Wednesday after the majority owner in the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta said maintenance on the facility had been extended.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment