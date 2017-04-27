April 27 Align Technology Inc:
* Align Technology Inc - qtrly net revenues $310.3 million
versus $238.7 million
* Align Technology Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.85
* Align - sees q2 invisalign case shipments in range of 221
thousand to 224 thousand
* Align - sees q2 net revenues in range of $340 million to
$345 million
* Align - sees q2 diluted eps in range of $0.71 to $0.74
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $297.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $324.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: