April 27 Align Technology Inc:

* Align Technology Inc - qtrly net revenues $310.3 million versus $238.7 million

* Align Technology Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.85

* Align - sees q2 invisalign case shipments in range of 221 thousand to 224 thousand

* Align - sees q2 net revenues in range of $340 million to $345 million

* Align - sees q2 diluted eps in range of $0.71 to $0.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $297.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $324.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: