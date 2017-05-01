BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
May 1 Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation
* Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of units
* Alignvest management says filed prospectus, in all provinces,territories of canada, except quebec, for ipo of $250 million of class A restricted voting units Source text for Eikon:
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
June 15 Venetus Partners LP managing partner Nick Graziano wrote to investors on Thursday that he will be shutting down his activist hedge fund, following a "very difficult decision" to step away from the markets for a period of time.