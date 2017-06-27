MOVES-Goldman Americas M&A co-head Feldgoise to retire -sources
June 28 Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, is retiring on July 1, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
June 27 Alimentation Couche Tard Inc:
* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc announces competition clearance in Canada of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc. and the transaction with Parkland
* Closing of both CST Brands & Parkland Fuel Corp transactions are expected to occur on June 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, is retiring on July 1, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* The deal values Lazada at $3.15 bln (Adds Lazada CEO interview)
* MSA to acquire firefighter turnout gear manufacturer Globe Manufacturing Company