BRIEF-Alimentation Couche Tard reports Q4 earnings per share $0.49

July 12 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 excluding items

* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - qtrly same-store merchandise revenues increased by 1.6% in u.s., by 2.7% in europe and decreased by 0.9% in canada.

* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - ‍our revenues were $9.6 billion for q4 of fiscal 2017, up by $2.2 billion, an increase of 30.1%​

* Alimentation Couche-Tard - qtrly same-store road transportation fuel volumes growth of 1.7 percent in u.s., 0.7 percent in europe

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $9.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S