BRIEF-George Mack to join Greenhill
* George Mack to join Greenhill in New York as co-head of financing advisory & restructuring for North America
May 22 Alimtiaz Investment Group Co:
* Terminates agreement signed on Jan 30, 2017 to sell property in kuwait city
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. bank regulators have room to ease the Volcker Rule that limits how much Wall Street may gamble with customers' money, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said.
* Parke Bancorp Inc - board approved an increase in dividend rate from $0.10 per share to $0.12 per share