April 10 AlixPartners:
* Statement regarding Jaeger in administration
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of
AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger
Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
* Appointment made at request of Jaeger's directors after co
being unable to attract suitable offers despite sales process
* "Regrettably despite an extensive sales process it has not
been possible to identify a purchaser for the business"
* At time of appointment co employs approximately 680 staff
across its 46 stores, 63 concessions, head office in London and
logistics function in Kings Lynn