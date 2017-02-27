BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises gets members' nod to issue equity shares and/or convertible securities
* Gets members' nod to issue equity shares and/or convertible securities for an aggregate amount not exceeding 50 billion rupees
Feb 27 Alk-abello A/S:
* Acarizax data results in significant change to the GINA asthma management strategy: sublingual allergy immunotherapy (slit) recommended as a treatment option in patients with house dust mite allergic asthma Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gets members' nod to issue equity shares and/or convertible securities for an aggregate amount not exceeding 50 billion rupees
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 24
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline firm spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, rose nearly 30 percent after making their market debut at 10 Swiss francs each on Friday.