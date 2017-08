July 31 (Reuters) - ALK-ABELLO A/S:

* Management Change at Alk

* FLEMMING PEDERSEN, CFO AND MEMBER OF BOARD OF MANAGEMENT, HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN HIS POSITION AND LEAVE ALK TO JOIN A PRIVATELY OWNED DANISH COMPANY IN ANOTHER INDUSTRY

* FLEMMING PEDERSEN WILL LEAVE ALK BY 31 JANUARY 2018 AT LATEST

* A SEARCH FOR A NEW CFO WILL NOW BE INITIATED