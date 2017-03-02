March 2 ALK-Abello A/S:

* Said on Wednesday FDA approved Biologics License Application (BLA) for ALK's house dust mite (HDM) sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet (ACARIZAX in Europe)

* Approval of the HDM SLIT-tablet is not expected to have an impact on ALK's 2017 financial outlook

* CEO says "approval of the HDM SLIT-tablet marks the beginning of a new era for ALK in the USA as we now take full control of the SLIT-tablet portfolio and integrate it into our existing US business" Source text for Eikon:

