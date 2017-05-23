May 23 Alkem Laboratories Ltd
* Says US FDA has issued an establishment inspection report
for its Baddi manufacturing facility
* Says inspection has now been closed by the USFDA
Source text: [Alkem Laboratories Limited has informed the
Exchange regarding a press release dated May 23, 2017, titled
"Closure of US FDA Inspection at Alkem s Baddi Facility". In
furtherance to the intimation captioned Update on US FDA
Inspection at Alkem s Baddi Facility dated 10th March, 2017,
this is to inform you that the US FDA has issued an
Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Baddi
manufacturing facility which was inspected in March 2017. The
inspection has now been closed by the US FDA.In response to the
Form 483 issued by the US FDA, the Company had submitted a
detailed corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plan to the
regulator within the stipulated timelines. A copy of Press
Release is enclosed herewith for your information. Kindly take
the same on record]