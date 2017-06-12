BRIEF-Lannett gets approval for hydrocodone bitartrate, acetaminophen tablets
* Lannett receives approval for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets USP, 5 mg/300 mg, 7.5 mg/300 mg and 10 mg/300 mg
June 12 Alkermes Plc
* Alkermes announces initiation of study 217 for ALKS 5461 for treatment of major depressive disorder
* phase 3B study designed to further evaluate ALKS 5461's potential benefits on mood domains regulated by endogenous opioid modulation
* Company reiterates plans to submit new drug application to FDA by year-end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lannett receives approval for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets USP, 5 mg/300 mg, 7.5 mg/300 mg and 10 mg/300 mg
June 22 Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd:
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing