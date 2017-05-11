BRIEF-Metrofile to buy Tidy Files Proprietary Limited for 75 mln rand
* To acquire a 100 pct interest in tidy files for an approximate consideration of 75 mln rand
May 11All About Inc
* Says unit All About Life Marketing, Inc. will establish a joint venture with Nippon Television Network Corporation, on Aug.1
* Says the joint venture will be capitalized at 75 million yen
* Says the joint venture will engaged in event business and electronic commerce (EC) business
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YOhLX3

* HAS BEEN APPROVED TO CHANGE LISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH TO NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER
* FY 2016/2017 REVENUE 123.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 105.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO