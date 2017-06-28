BRIEF-Thaihot Group unit acquires investment firm
* Says unit completed acquisition of an investment firm as disclosed on June 20
June 28 Alleghany Capital Corporation :
* Alleghany Capital Corporation to invest in Wilbert Funeral Services
* Alleghany Capital Corporation - Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 45% equity interest in Wilbert Funeral Services, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit completed acquisition of an investment firm as disclosed on June 20
June 29 Materials and financial stocks drove Australian shares higher on Thursday, fuelled by gains in commodity prices and an overnight surge on Wall Street.
June 28 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 16 percent in the second quarter of 2017, compared with the preceding quarter, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.