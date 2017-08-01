FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Alleghany enters 5 year credit agreement of up to $300 mln
#Bonds News
August 1, 2017 / 7:30 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Alleghany enters 5 year credit agreement of up to $300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Alleghany Corp:

* On July 31, co entered into 5 year credit agreement with lenders party thereto & U.S. Bank National Association - SEC filing

* Credit agreement provides for unsecured revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of up to $300 million

* ‍Credit facility is scheduled to expire on July 31, 2022, unless earlier terminated - SEC filing​

* Credit agreement replaced previous four-year credit agreement which provided for unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $200 million Source text - (bit.ly/2uhrmVu) Further company coverage:

