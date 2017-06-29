June 29 Allegheny Technologies Inc:
* Ati comments on second quarter 2017; completes extension
of ABL and term loan
* Allegheny Technologies Inc - extended its asset based
lending facility, including maturity of its $100 million term
loan, to February 2022.
* Says expects to report Q2 2017 sales in range of $865 to
$890 million
* Says ATI has no significant debt maturities until June
2019
* Expects to report Q2 2017 EPS in range of $0.04 to $0.09
per share
* Says corporate and closed operations expenses are
expected to be approximately $10 million higher in Q2 2017
versus Q1
* "Significant declines in raw material prices in Q2 are
negatively impacting raw material surcharges and transaction
prices"
* "Expect flat rolled products segment (FRP) Q2 results to
be at or near breakeven"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: