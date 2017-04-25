April 25 Allegiant Travel Co-

* Allegiant Travel Company first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $2.50

* Qtrly total operating revenue $375.8 million versus $348.6 million

* Says Q2 2017 casm ex fuel is expected to increase between thirteen and fifteen percent versus same period last year

* Says full year 2017 casm ex fuel is expected to increase between nine and twelve percent, higher than prior guidance

* Allegiant Travel Co says full year capex guidance (excluding airbus deferred heavy maintenance) is expected to be $521 million