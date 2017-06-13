June 13 Allegiant Travel Co:

* Allegiant Travel Co - on June 7,co through unit borrowed $34 million under a loan agreement

* Allegiant Travel Co says note bears interest at floating rate based on libor and will be payable in quarterly installments through June 2027

* Allegiant Travel Co - proceeds from loan were used to pay remaining purchase price for aircraft with balance to be used for general corporate purposes

* Allegiant Travel Co - through unit, co executed lease agreements on June 13, 2017 for seven additional Airbus A320 aircraft

* Allegiant Travel Co - seven aircraft are expected to be delivered to company between July 2018 and December 2018

* Allegiant travel- each lease has 12-year term, includes a purchase option which can be exercised by company beginning 96 months after delivery date

* Allegiant Travel Co - lease agreements increases total number of aircraft subject to ALAFCO leases to 13 Source text: (bit.ly/2spFGPr) Further company coverage: