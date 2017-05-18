BRIEF-Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Allegiant Travel Co
* On May 15, 2017, co through unit, borrowed $34 million under a loan agreement secured by one newly manufactured Airbus A320 aircraft
* Note bears interest at a floating rate based on LIBOR and will be payable in quarterly installments through may 2027
* Proceeds from loan will be used to pay remaining purchase price for aircraft Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qX39qp) Further company coverage:
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)