FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Allegion Q2 earnings per share $1.10
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Health
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 9:48 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Allegion Q2 earnings per share $1.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Allegion Plc:

* Allegion plc says raised fy 2017 reported revenue growth guidance to range of 6.5 to 7.5 percent compared to 2016

* Allegion reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.10

* Second-Quarter 2017 revenue of $627 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.11

* raising guidance for 2017 full-year revenue and raising full-year adjusted eps outlook

* Sees full-year 2017 eps guidance of $3.55 to $3.72 and $3.65 to $3.80 per share on an adjusted basis

* Q2 revenue view $613.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* full-year 2017 eps guidance of $3.55 to $3.72 and $3.65 to $3.80 per share on an adjusted basis

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍second-quarter 2017 revenue up 7.2 percent compared to 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.