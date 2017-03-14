March 14 Allergan Plc
* Allergan and Editas Medicine enter into strategic research
and development alliance to discover and develop Crispr Genome
editing medicines for eye diseases
* Under terms of agreement, Editas medicine will receive an
upfront payment of $90 million for development of five candidate
programs
* Editas Medicine has potential to earn additional payments
for achieving important near-term milestones specifically
related to LCA10
* Editas medicine will also be eligible to receive
development and commercial milestones, as well as royalty
payments on a per-program basis
* Allergan will have option to license up to five programs
and will be responsible for development and commercialization of
optioned products
