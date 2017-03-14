March 14 Allergan Plc

* Allergan and Editas Medicine enter into strategic research and development alliance to discover and develop Crispr Genome editing medicines for eye diseases

* Under terms of agreement, Editas medicine will receive an upfront payment of $90 million for development of five candidate programs

* Editas Medicine has potential to earn additional payments for achieving important near-term milestones specifically related to LCA10

* Editas medicine will also be eligible to receive development and commercial milestones, as well as royalty payments on a per-program basis

* Allergan will have option to license up to five programs and will be responsible for development and commercialization of optioned products