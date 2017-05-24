May 24 Allergan Plc

* Allergan Plc - Allergan announces early tender results and upsizing of tender offers by certain subsidiaries

* Allergan Plc - previously announced maximum tender subcap for 4.625% notes due october 2042 has been increased from $400 million to $543.29 million

* Allergan Plc - previously announced maximum tender subcap for 4.375% notes due february 2019 has been increased from $420 million to $700 million

* Allergan Plc - previously announced maximum tender subcap for 4.750% notes due march 2045 has been increased from $1 billion to $ 1.30 billion

* Allergan plc - aggregate maximum tender cap has been increased from $2 billion to $2.84 billion