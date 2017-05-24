BRIEF-ARI Network Services to be acquired by True Wind Capital
* Ari network services inc - ari shareholders will receive $7.10 in cash for each share of ari common stock they own
May 24 Allergan Plc
* Allergan Plc - Allergan announces early tender results and upsizing of tender offers by certain subsidiaries
* Allergan Plc - previously announced maximum tender subcap for 4.625% notes due october 2042 has been increased from $400 million to $543.29 million
* Allergan Plc - previously announced maximum tender subcap for 4.375% notes due february 2019 has been increased from $420 million to $700 million
* Allergan Plc - previously announced maximum tender subcap for 4.750% notes due march 2045 has been increased from $1 billion to $ 1.30 billion
* Allergan plc - aggregate maximum tender cap has been increased from $2 billion to $2.84 billion
* Nxp semiconductors nv - introduced lpc84x family, latest addition to its lpc800 series of 32-bit arm® 30 mhz cortex®-m0+ based microcontroller
June 21 Embraer SA announced on Wednesday that South African regional carrier Airlink had signed a 10-year flight hour pool program covering 13 E-Jets the airline has ordered, adding to the planemaker's push to boost services as a share of revenue.