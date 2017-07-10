FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
BRIEF-Allergan reports new data from studies on Viberzi to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea symptoms
#Economy
#Brexit
#Markets
#Iraq
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 10, 2017 / 6:21 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Allergan reports new data from studies on Viberzi to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea symptoms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* Allergan reports new data reinforcing the effectiveness of Viberzi® (eluxadoline) to treat the symptoms associated with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D), abdominal pain and diarrhea

* Most commonly reported adverse events are consistent with known safety profile of eluxadoline​

* Viberzi proven safe and effective in patients who reported inadequate response to prior loperamide use​

* Analyses demonstrated efficacy, safety in patients with loperamide rescue medication use compared to overall population during 2 phase 3 studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.