BRIEF-The Buckle Inc says criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information
* Victim of security incident in which criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information following purchases at some of our retail stores
March 16 ALLETE Clean Energy:
* ALLETE Clean Energy, Xcel Energy sign 100 MW power purchase agreement for new North Dakota wind farm
* Project will be built with latest wind turbine technology to maximize production and is expected to be complete in 2019
* $100 million investment in safe harbor turbines allows ALLETE Clean Energy to pursue its three-pronged ptc strategy
* Construction is expected to begin in 2018 under a 20-year power purchase agreement between ALLETE Clean Energy and Xcel Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.