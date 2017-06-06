BRIEF-Greenspace Brands reports 63.4 pct reduction in quarterly net loss
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)
June 6 Allgeier SE
* Allgeier SE: Allgeier intends capital increase to finance further growth investments
* Allgeier intends capital increase to finance further growth investments
* Intends to implement a capital increase to finance more growth investments, to realize further acquisitions
* Transaction is to entail increasing share capital by up to 10% of existing share capital
* 10 percent increase of existing share capital through issuing up to 907,149 ordinary shares
* Allgeier - 907,149 ordinary shares issue under exclusion of statutory subscription rights at an issue price not significantly less than stock market price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.